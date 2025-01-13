Muscat: The Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science (SQHCCS) has clarified that fees levied for entry to the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque are part of the efforts to regulate the entry of visitors.

In response to some social media posts on the entry fees, SQHCCS said in a statement, "The Grand Mosque is the first destination for visitors to the Sultanate of Oman, and due to the increasing numbers in the season, the administration cannot on its own organize services that are appropriate to Mosque's sanctity and status, its religious obligations and considering the historical role in the architecture of mosques throughout the ages."

The authority responsible for the administration of the Grand Mosque, therefore, decided to partner with the private sector to develop a cultural facade of the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque and provide the opportunity for small and medium-sized companies to compete in the project."

The contracted company will organize the entry of visitors and provide modest clothing. 35 Omani guides who speak different languages have been appointed for the benefit of visitors.

The Grand Mosque is open to Muslims during the five daily prayers, and its cultural, scientific, and religious facilities are available to all without any fees.

The Grand Mosque of Muscat was inaugurated by the Late Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

A major feature of the design of the interior is the prayer carpet which covers the floor of the prayer hall. It contains, 1,700,000,000 knots, weighs 21 tonnes, and took four years to produce with over 600 workers and handmade. It used to be the largest single-piece carpet in the world. The chandelier above the praying hall is 14 metres was the world's largest chandelier at the time.

