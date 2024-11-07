Salalah – Dhofar is undergoing major development across multiple sectors, positioning the governorate as an emerging hub for both the economy and tourism in Oman.

Dr Ahmed bin Mohsen al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, informed that 2024 witnessed a 10% increase in visitors during khareef season and its related events, surpassing 1mn visitors for the first time.

He spoke of the municipality’s dedication to organising and hosting international events, including the Tour of Salalah cycle race, Dhofar International Theatre Festival, a cinema festival and the Dhofar International Contemporary Art Exhibition.

Notable developments in Dhofar include completion of the second phase of the Al Hafa area development project and finalisation of the Al Dahariz Park waterfront project design.

Additionally, tenders have been awarded for several waterfront projects in Shalim and Hallaniyat Islands, and Sadah. The heritage district in Al Hafa is 97% complete, while a consultancy study for establishment of the Entrepreneurial Innovation Centre in Salalah has been finalised.

Ongoing projects in Dhofar include development of a commercial district in the Al Mazyouna area of Dhalkut, Shahab Asaib Park in Rakhyut, and a sea passage in Awqad al Gharbiya in Salalah.

The Darbat Walkway Project is also in progress and a tender has been floated for the 470,000sqm Rathath Boulevard project to enhance sustainable tourism, commercial and entertainment activities in Salalah.

Ongoing infrastructure projects include the Al Mughsail Bridge. Spanning 600m and a total project length of 2km, estimated to cost over RO9mn, the project is expected to take 22 months to complete.

The RO34mn Raysut-Al Mughsail Road dualisation project, covering a distance of 33km, has been awarded and completion expected in 30 months. Another significant project, the Saih al Khairat-Al Shisr road, spanning 44km and costing RO3mn, is expected to be completed in 18 months.

In healthcare, the Ministry of Health is investing over RO160mn in nine hospitals and health centres across the governorate. Key projects include construction of the new Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah and upgrades to existing healthcare facilities in Thumrait, Maqshan and Taqah. Additionally, the second phase of the Awqad Health Centre, Hallaniyat Health Centre and the Madhi Health Centre in Thumrait is in progress.

On the agricultural front, the Najd region is set to witness significant transformation with the launch of the ‘Najd Agricultural City’ project aimed at boosting agricultural production and fostering international trade in southern Oman.

