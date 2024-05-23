Muscat – Oman has launched a new initiative titled ‘Governorate Tourism’, aimed at bolstering and revitalising the tourism sector across governorates.

An investment of RO15mn has been earmarked for 2025 to fund the most promising projects within this sector.

Authorities made this announcement at the ‘Governorates Economics Forum 2024’, which opened on Wednesday under the auspices of H H Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports, and Youth.

At the forum, H H Sayyid Theyazin introduced the ‘Governorates’ Competitiveness Index’ – a strategic tool crafted to guide investments and identify developmental priorities. This index is expected to play a crucial role in achieving the objectives set out in Oman Vision 2040, which was framed to give a fillip to the national economy and maximise the economic and social impact of development initiatives.

H H Sayyid Theyazin also explored an exhibition titled ‘Development Experiences in the Governorates and Successful Models of Projects’.

The exhibition showcased the trajectory of the Governorate Development Programme, highlighting the competitive edges, major strategic projects, progress of ongoing projects, and key future initiatives across the governorates.

H E Dr Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, in his address, announced the commencement of the Governorate Tourism in collaboration with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

“This initiative will empower the tourism sector by leveraging the unique characteristics of each governorate, fostering local communities, supporting small and medium enterprises, and creating new employment opportunities,” stated H E Dr Saqri.

He further elaborated that this strategic move towards enhancing decentralisation and developing governorates aligns with Oman Vision 2040 and the goals of the tenth five-year plan. These plans aim to support economic diversification, broaden growth and generate sustainable job opportunities by boosting sectors involved in economic diversification.

H E Dr Saqri took the opportunity to highlight the government’s achievements over the past four years, noting significant progress in enhancing financial stability, a vital factor for realising the goals of Vision 2040.

He spoke about the ongoing efforts to push economic diversification through dual strategies: Improving macroeconomic indicators and enhancing national competitiveness, alongside the promotion of comprehensive economic and social development through decentralisation and advancement of the governorates’ economies.

H E Dr Saqri pointed out the impact of allocating RO20mn under Royal Directives for each governorate, which has led to a qualitative leap in launching new projects.

“The state’s general budget now includes annual allocations that support impactful projects, directly improving the livelihoods of citizens across all governorates and fostering social and economic well-being,” the Minister of Economy stated.

