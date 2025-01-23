Saudi Arabia - Significant construction activities are already underway across several of NEOM's key regions, said Dennis Hickey, Chief Development Officer of NEOM, at a presentation at NEOM House during the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Hickey shared updates on the construction of the ambitious $500 billion mega-project in Saudi Arabia, with particular emphasis on its flagship project, The Line, a linear, vertical city designed to redefine urban living.

The developer is currently focusing on six regions of NEOM – four tourism destinations, namely Trojena, Magna, The Islands and the Nature Reserve, and two cities The Line and Oxagon.

Excavation and site preparation for The Line, a 170-km-long, 500-m-high linear city, are ongoing. "We’re already cutting the ground and setting the stage for what will eventually house 9 million residents," said Hickey.

Hickey emphasised The Line’s departure from traditional urban planning. The city across varied topographies, from mountains to coastal regions, with a vertically layered design to maximise efficiency and sustainability.

“It’s not a building; it’s a city,” he clarified, explaining its stacked infrastructure, which includes transportation, public spaces, and residential zones within a compact, eco-friendly framework.

Hickey stated that they are building the first three modules of The Line, which will house 200,000 to 250,000 people. The decision to build the Line was taken in order to optimally cover the three different terrains of NEOM, the coastal, the mountains and the upper valley, he added.

Hickey noted that substantial sections of the initial groundwork for the mirrored, vertical structures have been completed, including foundational excavation and material mobilisation. The presentation highlighted that the initial phase focuses on the Marina area. Advanced technologies are being deployed to align the city’s innovative grid system and infrastructure.

Oxagon – The Industrial Hub

Construction work is progressing on Oxagon, the futuristic port and industrial city at NEOM’s southern coastline. The city is designed to house cutting-edge technologies, including robotics and clean energy solutions. Hickey reported that the expansion of the port facilities is advancing rapidly. Oxagon is also becoming a hub for sustainable industrial innovation, with a focus on clean energy and advanced manufacturing systems integrated into its early infrastructure.

Trojena – The Mountain Destination

Progress is being made on Trojena, the mountain destination designed for adventure and eco-tourism. Hickey described it as a year-round attraction, featuring ski slopes, hiking trails, and lakes. Key construction milestones include the creation of foundational infrastructure for the resort and associated residential developments.

Transportation and Sustainability Frameworks

Infrastructure for NEOM’s high-speed transportation system is advancing. The city will incorporate underground transport networks, ensuring that surface areas remain free of vehicles.

A central focus of the development is the preservation of 95% of NEOM’s natural landscape. Construction is adhering to strict sustainability guidelines, with green building practices at the forefront.

Challenges and Vision

Hickey acknowledged the complexities of constructing such a bold and futuristic vision from scratch in a remote location. However, he emphasised that NEOM’s development was part of Saudi Arabia’s broader Vision 2030 strategy, aimed at economic diversification and global innovation leadership.

The presentation can be viewed at:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=swMS_hrX8aQ

