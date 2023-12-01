Muscat: An international cruise ship coming from the United Kingdom carrying about 300 tourists has arrived at the Sultan Qaboos Tourist Port. Salalah Port received a cruise ship carrying 865 passengers, including 430 tourists.

Over the next two days, 800 to 900 tourists will arrive at Muscat International Airport to begin their regional tourist tours from the Sultanate of Oman by exchanging their means of transportation between the port and the airport. In a prominent event that contributes to the advancement of the tourism sector.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism - in cooperation with relevant institutions through the exchange process - aims for the ports of the Sultanate of Oman to be a starting point for the itineraries and visits of international cruise ships, to benefit from the facilities and services at Muscat International Airport, and to grant companies and institutions of the Omani tourism sector and other service sectors associated with them, such as navigation, transportation, and hospitality is an opportunity to prepare programs and tours tailored for tourists.

This experience is the third for an international cruise ship exchanging tourists in the Sultanate of Oman, as the first experience was in the 2018/2019 season and the second in the 2019/2020 season, and both experiences achieved the desired goals.

Today, Salalah Port received a cruise ship carrying 865 passengers, including 430 tourists. As part of its tourism program in a number of ports around the world.

The cruise ship's passenger program - coming from the Egyptian port of Safaga and heading to Sultan Qaboos Port in the Muscat Governorate - included a visit to the most important archaeological, tourist and historical landmarks for which the Dhofar Governorate is famous, in addition to a visit to the beaches and traditional markets in the city of Salalah.

It is worth noting that the Sultanate of Oman witnesses the visit of a number of cruise ships annually. Due to its distinguished maritime location overlooking the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea, and the Sea of Oman.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).