Accor, a leading hospitality group, and Naif Alrajhi Investment have signed an agreement to launch the first TRIBE and TRIBE Living locations in Saudi Arabia, part of the King Salman Park project.

This initiative aligns with TRIBE's global expansion and Saudi Vision 2030's goal of creating vibrant urban spaces.

The partnership builds on their previous success with the Fairmont Ramla Serviced Residences.

TRIBE aims to redefine hospitality with a modern, stylish, and accessible approach, catering to a new generation of travellers.

The project, covering 290,000 square meters within King Salman Park, will be a mixed-use development featuring residential units, commercial offices, retail spaces, restaurants, a school, a hotel, and community facilities.

Its strategic location near key attractions and transport links ensures easy accessibility while integrating with the park's natural landscape.

TRIBE RIYADH KING SALMAN PARK

The new-build property will feature 250 rooms, two restaurants, including a rooftop dining experience, alongside adaptable meetings facilities and banquet hall. Guests will enjoy wellness-focused amenities, including a state-of-the-art gym and swimming pool, designed to offer both comfort and inspiration for all travelers.

TRIBE LIVING RIYADH KING SALMAN PARK

TRIBE Living will introduce 150 stylish apartments, ranging from studios to three-bedroom units, paired with shared spaces like the clubhouse, providing a seamless blend of home-like comforts and convenient hotel services. Residents will benefit from access to the hotel’s dining and recreational amenities, ensuring a connected and vibrant community experience.

Naif Saleh Alrajhi, Chairman & CEO for Naif Alrajhi Investment, commented on the collaboration, stating, " As a real estate developer and master lessee of the King Salman Park Package 1, mixed-use project, we are proud to be contributing to the realization of Vision 2030 and development of our nation’s real estate sector. We are delighted to be working with Accor once again, a trusted partner, to introduce new and iconic brands to the local market for the first time. This partnership is a significant step forward in our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class destinations that cater to both local and international audiences."

“This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to the Saudi market and our alignment with Vision 2030. The introduction of TRIBE and TRIBE Living to Saudi Arabia showcases our focus on design-led, lifestyle experiences that meet the growing demand for modern, accessible hotel offerings in Riyadh. We are excited to continue our strong collaboration with Naif Alrajhi Investment to bring this groundbreaking project to life.” said Duncan O’Rourke, Accor’s Chief Executive Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy brands for Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. -TradeArabia News Service

