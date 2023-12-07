Leading travel management company musafir.com has officially launched its operations in Saudi Arabia, with the opening of an office in Riyadh that will deliver tailored travel solutions, seamless booking experiences, and support to meet the unique needs of businesses in the kingdom.

The new office, located in Al Olaya, was inaugurated by the company founders Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani and Sachin Gadoya in the presence of senior industry professionals.

The company targets corporate clients, contributing to the kingdom's flourishing tourism and corporate travel sectors.

“Saudi Arabia has experienced an extraordinary surge in tourism revenue, surpassing 37 billion Saudi riyals in the first quarter of 2023. This exemplifies the kingdom's commitment to diversify its economy beyond oil,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani said.

“Aligned with this momentum, our new corporate office in KSA is an integral part of our regional expansion strategy, poised to meet the escalating travel demand of our discerning customers. Since our inception in 2007, musafir.com has consistently grown, and this new office propels us toward long-term success,” he said.

The new office premises is centrally and strategically located in the capital and includes a state-of-the-art, multilingual contact centre, which will offer musafir.com’s customers dedicated 24x7 support.

As part of musafir.com's growth strategy, the company recently unveiled a new logo, symbolising a fresh phase of innovation and customer-centric travel services.

The redesigned logo underscores musafir.com's commitment to staying at the forefront of the ever-evolving travel industry.

Gadoya said the company’s entry into Riyadh indicates a significant milestone for musafir.com.

“With an unwavering commitment to our corporate clientele, we are eager to contribute to the growth and efficiency of travel management for businesses in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the leisure sector will soon benefit from musafir’s innovative offerings,” he added.

