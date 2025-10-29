Modon Hospitality, the specialist hospitality arm of Abu Dhabi developer Modon Holding, has announced the launch of a luxury active lifestyle resort, the Olympia Resort Abu Dhabi.

Modon Hospitality owns, operates and manages a select portfolio of hotels, restaurants, clubs and lifestyle destinations in the UAE, across the region and worldwide. With more than 28 assets and over 150 dining experiences across five countries, Modon Hospitality combines global expertise and versatility with Abu Dhabi’s vision to deliver memorable experiences fuelled by purpose, precision, and passion.

Olympia Resort Abu Dhabi, the new sports and wellness offering, where movement meets relaxation, is designed for all, said a statement from the Abu Dhabi group.

Set for early 2026 opening, it is set to redefine healthy living and performance-based hospitality on Hudayriyat Island, a destination owned and developed by Modon Holding, through active stays, recovery, movement, holistic wellness, healthy cuisine, leisure and relaxation.

The innovative wellness facilities at the resort include the state-of-the-art reboot recovery lounge, giving guests access to the very best in modern recovery science, including the health benefits of altitude training, traditionally used by elite athletes, and now accessible to all guests.

The lounge features compression technology, next-generation biohacking tools and tailored treatments that help accelerate recovery, boost circulation and optimise overall performance. Its key benefits include improved heart and lung health, weight management and better endurance.

The resort also boasts access to 28km of open-air cycling tracks on Hudayriyat Island, offering premium riding and panoramic ocean views, along with access to the upcoming Velodrome.

Other amenities include indoor and outdoor football pitches, tennis courts, swimming pools, scenic running tracks, and exclusive access to beach clubs and water sports facilities.

Unveiling the project at the Future Hospitality Summit, Modon said the Olympia Resort Abu Dhabi forms a central part of Hudayriyat Island’s transformation into a world-class destination for sports, recreation, and wellbeing.

The resort combines performance with leisure through its elite training facilities suitable for guests of all levels, along with outstanding amenities ideal for a relaxing beachfront getaway, it stated.

Group CEO Bill O’Regan said: "We take pride in creating iconic destinations that redefine how people live, work and connect. Hudayriyat Island is emerging as one of Abu Dhabi’s most distinctive landmarks – an integrated urban experience setting a new benchmark for community, lifestyle and wellbeing."

"With the Olympia Resort Abu Dhabi, we’re building on that vision, bringing together sport, wellness and family recreation within a setting designed for active, connected living," he stated.

He pointed out that Olympia Resort Abu Dhabi’s pioneering design includes unique features such as inter-connecting family rooms, spa and wellness facilities and a range of organic, nutrition-focused dining options. Selected guest rooms include hypoxic technology to aid athletic recovery and performance.

"Guests can also enjoy the unique benefits of the Olympia Recovery Mattress, crafted to support muscle repair, improve circulation, and enhance deep, restorative sleep. Designed with advanced foams, pocket springs, and cooling fabric, it helps the body recover overnight, so you wake up refreshed, balanced, and ready to move from a deeper, more relaxing sleep," he added.

Modon Hospitality CEO Marc Dardenne said: "The resort signifies a new category of hospitality where performance and lifestyle meet. It offers first-class facilities that encourage people to move, train, and recharge in an environment designed for balance and wellbeing."

"We have designed a space for those who thrive on movement, balance, and discovery, built around an active lifestyle that reflects Abu Dhabi’s vision to create destinations that inspire healthier, more active communities while inviting the world to experience everything Abu Dhabi has to offer," he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

