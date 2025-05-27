Minor Hotels, a global hotel owner, operator and investor, has signed a strategic hotel management agreement for a prominent beachfront property on Dubai’s iconic Palm West Beach in collaboration with valued partners, Seven Tides.

Effective August 1, 2025, the addition of this new resort and serviced residences - currently operating as Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel - to Minor Hotels’ managed portfolio further strengthens the group’s growing footprint in the UAE and establishes it as the largest operator on the Trunk of the Palm.

The resort, which includes 273 hotel keys and 287 serviced apartments, boasts a premier beachfront location adjacent to NH Collection Dubai The Palm, which was launched in February 2023.

Minor Hotels said this agreement will see its total key count on Palm Jumeirah rise to 1,524 keys across three properties including Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and NH Collection Dubai The Palm under three distinctive brands, reinforcing the group’s long-term commitment to the region.

Located on the vibrant Palm West Beach, one of Dubai’s most desirable lifestyle destinations, the property offers direct access to a lively beachfront promenade featuring upscale restaurants, beach clubs, and entertainment venues.

"This expanded collaboration with Seven Tides represents a strategic alignment of values and vision," stated its CEO Dillip Rajakarier.

"Palm Jumeirah is one of the most dynamic hospitality markets in the world, and securing a dominant presence on West Beach enables us to bring our elevated guest experiences to a location that perfectly embodies the energy and ambition of Dubai," he noted.

Its prime location also places guests within easy reach of major and is a convenient 30-minute drive from Dubai International Airport, making it an ideal choice for both leisure and business travellers.

The property comprises a range of room and suite options, and the 287 serviced apartments include studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts.

Guests will get to enjoy six dining venues - from a specialty restaurant and pool bar, along with a private beach, infinity pool, lazy river, to extensive wellness and family-friendly facilities.

Minor Hotels will also implement a soft refurbishment of the guest rooms and public spaces prior to a rebranding of the property to be announced later in 2025, underlining the group’s commitment to delivering value for both guests and partners while enhancing the property’s market positioning.

"This is a landmark moment for Minor Hotels as we expand our presence in one of the world’s most competitive hospitality markets," said Amir Golbarg, the Senior Vice President Minor Hotels Middle East & Africa.

A global hospitality group, Minor Hotels operates over 560 hotels, resorts and residences in 57 countries through its diverse portfolio of eight hotel brands – Anantara, Avani, Elewana Collection, NH, NH Collection, nhow, Oaks and Tivoli.

"This new addition not only reflects our strategic vision for growth in high-demand urban resort destinations but also strengthens our valued relationship with Seven Tides. Together, we look forward to elevating the guest experience and delivering long-term success on Palm Jumeirah," he stated.

Seven Tides CEO Abdulla bin Sulayem said: "This is a strategic appointment as Minor Hotels already successfully manages our existing asset, the neighbouring NH Collection Dubai The Palm, and the agreement will provide enhanced synergy between the hotels."

"Furthermore, the proven track record of Minor Hotels in delivering elevated guest experiences, combined with their operational expertise, makes them the ideal partner to manage this property. We look forward to a successful collaboration that heightens the appeal of Palm West Beach as one of Dubai’s premier hospitality destinations," he noted.

With this latest addition, Minor Hotels continues its dynamic expansion across the UAE, currently operating 17 properties under five brands.

The group remains focused on identifying strategic opportunities in key global destinations, leveraging strong partnerships and local market insight to drive sustainable growth, he added.

