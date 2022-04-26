Outbound travel from the UAE is witnessing a massive boost for the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holidays.

Travelling has become much easier due to the relaxation of Covid restrictions and the announcement of 9-day Eid break for the public sector employees in the UAE.

Dubai-based Emirates airline is expecting a high number of passengers departing from Dubai due to the upcoming Eid break from April 30 to May 8.

The airline expects an increased waiting time at check‑in due to Covid‑19 travel requirement checks and safety procedures.

Passengers are encouraged to check in early and ensure all the relevant documents are ready for check‑in.

Check‑in counters will be open 24 hours before a flight from Dubai, and travellers can check‑in for their flights and drop off luggage 24 hours before the departure.

For customers travelling to the US, check‑in counters will open 12 hours before the flight. They can physically check‑in and drop their bags off early.

Anyone travelling from the northern Emirates can also check‑in at Ajman Central Bus Terminal from 24 hours up to 4 hours before their flight.

Passengers are reminded to check the travel requirements for their destination. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and relaxation of rules, the travel requirements change frequently.

