LEVA Hotels, a dynamic homegrown hospitality brand, has announced the official launch of its 5-star luxury brand, Zen by Leva, at the opening of the Future Hospitality Summit in Dubai.

This new addition to the LEVA family will introduce a unique perspective on luxury, with its first property set to open in Saudi Arabia. A sophisticated blend of comfort and discovery, Zen by Leva promises to elevate the 5-star experience by focusing on deeper, more meaningful journeys for its guests.

LEVA Hotels began its story in 2019 with the launch of its first property, a 4-star hotel in Dubai. Since then, the brand has grown exponentially, now managing 11 properties across the Middle East and Africa region.

According to a report by Colliers International, the Mena hospitality market is projected to grow to $32 billion by 2026, driven by increasing tourist arrivals and the region's commitment to diversifying its economies.

LEVA has tapped into this market by embracing innovation, technology, and personalized service, setting itself apart as a forward-thinking brand. The introduction of Zen by Leva is the next bold step, aligning with the company’s vision to evolve within the hospitality industry.

Zen by Leva redefines luxury by focusing on enriching experiences that engage both the senses and the mind. More than opulence and glamour, Zen is about offering travelers soulful experiences that resonate on a personal level, said the UAE brand.

In today’s market, 65% of global luxury travelers say they prefer experiences that offer personal growth and self-discovery, reflecting a shift away from traditional luxury (Skift Research). Zen by Leva is designed for guests who seek both inner journeys and external exploration, offering a carefully curated, balanced experience that reflects the best of both worlds.

On the new chapter, Anand, Founder & CEO of LEVA Hotels, said: "We created Zen by Leva to meet the changing desires of modern luxury travelers. Today’s guests are looking for more than just beautiful surroundings—they’re seeking meaningful experiences that resonate on a personal level."

"Zen represents our belief that the true luxury of tomorrow lies in enriching the soul and engaging the senses. This brand is designed to offer elevated experiences that inspire both internal reflection and external exploration," he added.

The first property under the Zen by Leva banner will open in Saudi Arabia, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to increase tourism’s contribution to the GDP from 3% to 10% by 2030.

This surge in tourism is driving rapid growth in the hospitality sector, with Saudi Arabia’s hotel market expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% between 2022 and 2026 (KPMG Report).

The new 5-star hotel will offer world-class amenities and thoughtfully curated experiences tailored to both UMRA travelers and visitors looking to explore the rich culture of the region, stated LEVA Hotels in its statement.

Designed to blend local culture with global sophistication, the property will provide an environment for guests to embark on journeys of self-discovery and outer exploration.

The essence of Zen by Leva is captured in its brand promise— “Elevating Senses.”

To support the growth of the Zen by Leva brand, LEVA Hotels said it is committing an initial investment of $15 million, with plans to acquire 1,200 keys in regions including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Qatar and UAE, under the Zen brand by 2027.

This investment reflects LEVA’s confidence in the brand's potential and the growing demand for luxury experiences in the region, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).