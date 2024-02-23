Wingie, the leading marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has offered solutions and ideas to navigate increasing airfare challenges and arrive at affordable flight options for those eager to explore new destinations.

Here are some suggestions:

Flight Search Engines

Use comparison websites to stay updated with personalised price alerts and flexible search options for budget-friendly destinations. Follow the "Goldilocks Window" rule: book two to three months ahead for domestic travel and four to eight months for international flights.

Save money by considering opposite shoulder seasons during peak travel times.

Think Outside the Box

Consider alternative airports near your destination. Smaller regional hubs can offer significant cost savings and provide a cheaper approach to travel planning. Broaden your choices by considering flights at less busy times.

Flights departing at 02:00 are often cheaper than those at 09:00 for the same destination. With Wingie this can be verified, as besides occasional exceptions, one will find that it is in this manner.

Loyalty Pays Off

Explore credit cards to unlock exclusive perks like free lounge access and fast track at airports. Elevate travel planning by turning on notifications for exclusive deals and promotions.

This way, the traveller can stay ahead of price changes for proactive decision-making and get timely notifications of sales and offers.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).