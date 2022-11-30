RIYADH — The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has revealed the nationalities that visit Saudi Arabia the most in 2021, as Kuwait topped the list with 24% of visitors.



WTTC stated that United Arab Emirates (UAE) comes second in the list with 12% of visitors, followed by Egypt with 10%.



India represented 8% of the list of the most visited nationalities to Saudi Arabia in 2021, then Pakistan at the 5th place with 7% of visitors, while 39% came from the rest of the world.



WTTC revealed the list on the sideline of its 22nd Global Summit, which kicked off Tuesday in Riyadh and will last until the Dec. 1 under the theme “Travel for a Better Future”.



About 3,000 people are scheduled to attend the summit, among them are the leaders of the world's tourism and media industry.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).