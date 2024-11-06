Keturah, the revolutionary global luxury wellbeing real estate and hospitality concept has announced key construction milestones with the completion of shoring, piling, excavation and infrastructure works at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside.

The project’s main contractor, CECEP Techand Middle East, has begun work on the AED2.8 billion ($762 million) development, which is scheduled for completion by Q4 2027.

Located within Keturah Resort, the first fully wellness-certified resort in the Mena region, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside comprises 200 residences across seven buildings and 12 mansions, each featuring exclusive yacht berthing for residents.

According to Keturah, the homeowners will benefit from an impressive range of world-class facilities, including a wellness center, a Clubhouse, complete with a private members-only club, a ladies’ club, a kids’ club, fine dining and Michelin-star restaurants, a 550-metre promenade, sustainable and organic-focused retail spaces, 24/7 private parking with valet, and a gated community with unique views of the wildlife sanctuary, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Creek Harbor and Meydan.

Keturah Chief Development Officer Mo Moghrabi said: "We are pleased with these construction milestones, and the start of work on the project by CECEP. The Ritz-Carlton project reflects Keturah’s efforts to provide an immersive wellness-luxury lifestyle across Dubai, adopting a comprehensive approach and offering top-notch amenities within The Residences to meet the global appeal on premium properties across the emirate."

"This project is set to transform the real estate landscape in the region, and our vision is to create spaces where residents can thrive in harmony with their surroundings, enjoying a lifestyle that goes beyond traditional luxury. With every milestone, we are one step closer to bringing this vision to life," he added.

It is located on Dubai Creek, facing Dubai’s wildlife sanctuary in Ras Al Khor, providing convenient access to Dubai Downtown, Dubai International Financial Centre, and Dubai International Airport.

Jaidev Menezes, the Regional Vice President (Mixed-Use Development) for EMEA at Marriott International, said: "We are excited at this significant milestone bringing us a step closer to offering future homeowners of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside, an exceptional lifestyle marked by the legendary anticipatory service of The Ritz-Carlton brand."

"Each residence adheres to the WELL Certification Standards and is complemented by ultra-high-end leisure areas as well as exclusive spa and wellness facilities, all of which meet the WELL Health-Safety Rating," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).