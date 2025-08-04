Kanoo Travel, a leading travel management company in the Middle East, has partnered with QuadLabs, a travel technology leader, to launch their own corporate travel solution – eo.

This strategic collaboration aims to enhance corporate travel management by leveraging advanced technology to offer seamless, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for businesses across the region.

The eo Corporate Platform is specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses, streamlining the travel booking and management process while ensuring compliance with corporate policies.

Built on QuadLabs’ next-generation platform, Travog, the eo Corporate Platform provides a comprehensive set of features tailored for corporate clients. It enables businesses to efficiently manage their entire travel itinerary through an integrated and user-friendly interface.

Key functionalities include real-time booking, policy enforcement, expense tracking, and seamless approvals, ensuring that corporate travel remains cost-effective and hassle-free.

Harvey Lines, Acting CEO of Kanoo Travel, said: “We are committed to delivering innovative travel solutions to our corporate clients. Partnering with QuadLabs allows us to offer an advanced platform that simplifies corporate travel while enhancing cost savings, efficiency, and compliance.”

Gaurav Chiripal, CEO of QuadLabs, added: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Kanoo Travel to introduce the eo Corporate Platform. Our goal is to empower corporate travel managers with cutting-edge tools that optimise the travel experience, making it more seamless, transparent, and policy compliant.”

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

