AMMAN: Jerash Governorate is witnessing a remarkable transformation in the tourism sector, as the use of rural homes as a preferred hospitality option has increased, which has contributed to the prosperity of the economic and tourism movement in the governorate.

The number of rural houses used as sites for tourist lodges in Jerash exceeded 400 as monitored on Saturday by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

In this context, a number of stakeholders in the tourism sector highlighted the importance of this "phenomenon", pointing out that these homes provide suitable options for families and large groups at competitive prices, which enhances Jerash's position on the local tourism map.

In addition, the new tourism projects are working to promote eco-tourism, which contributes to providing job opportunities for citizens and achieving sustainable development in the governorate.

An owner of one of the tourist farms, Mohammed Maqbala, said that this type of project has provided a "stable" source of income for many families, especially in light of the high demand for rural accommodation that gives visitors a "distinctive" experience in nature.

He stressed that equipping farms with modern facilities and providing various services helped attract more tourists.

Tourism activist Ali Al Zboun pointed out that tourist lodges have become a "preferred" choice for families and large groups due to the privacy and reasonable prices they provide compared with hotels, pointing out that this type of tourism enhances Jerash's position on the local tourism map.

Head of the Kawthar Al Ihsan Association in Jerash, Kawthar Al Qaisi said that this type of tourism provides a "distinctive" accommodation experience for visitors, especially families, because of the privacy and large areas it offers at reasonable prices.

She pointed out that the increasing demand reflects the need of tourists for a "new style" of hospitality that combines comfort and nature.

A member of the Jordanian Environment Society Feryal Nizami, pointed out that tourist lodges contribute to promoting eco-tourism and preserving natural resources by integrating tourism activities with sustainable environmental practices.

The Mayor of Greater Jerash Municipality Ahmed Al Atoum, confirmed that the municipality has started licensing 150 houses as investment tourism projects with the aim of promoting eco-tourism and providing job opportunities for the people of the region, indicating that these projects will contribute to prolonging the stay of tourists within the governorate, which will reflect positively on the economic movement.

