IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a management agreement with Jadeer Group for a new Hotel Indigo property in New Cairo.

This agreement expands IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio in Northern Africa and adds another hotel in Egypt.

Jadeer Group has over 19 years of experience in Egypt’s real estate market.

The 120-room Hotel Indigo New Cairo is set to open in 2031 as part of Red (G), a mixed-use development that includes residences, retail, and hospitality.

The hotel will be located on North 90 Street, close to the New Administrative Capital and the American University in Cairo, as well as emerging business and leisure areas.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “Egypt is a priority market for IHG, and we are excited to partner with Jadeer Group for a new Hotel Indigo in New Cairo. The area is rapidly emerging as a hub for business, education, and lifestyle, making it an ideal location for a brand that celebrates uniqueness and thrives in culture and design-rich neighbourhoods.

He added: “This strategic signing underscores our commitment to Cairo’s hospitality sector and supporting Egypt’s National Tourism Strategy. We are proud to be bringing a range of brands from our global portfolio to cater to the diverse traveller profiles visiting the country.”

Mohamed Abo ElKheir, CEO of Jadeer Group, said: “Our partnership with IHG for Hotel Indigo New Cairo marks an important milestone towards our vision for Red (G). The Hotel Indigo brand, a brand renowned for combining lifestyle and culture, is a great fit for New Cairo. We are confident this hotel will attract both local and international travellers, offering a unique hospitality experience that tells the vibrant story of the neighbourhood.” -TradeArabia News Service

