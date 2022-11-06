The number of travellers to Germany between January and August 2022 from the Gulf more than doubled when compared to the same period last year, according to new figures from the German National Tourism Board, suggesting the country’s ongoing campaigns focusing on nature and sustainability are hitting the mark and driving post-pandemic recovery.

The first eight months of 2022 saw an increase in overall foreign visitors to Germany rise 175 per cent compared to 2021, while the Gulf region led the charge for Asia with an increase of 263 per cent. While the reopening of international borders and relaxing of stringent travel restrictions clearly plays a part in the rise, the fact travellers are choosing Germany over a range of other countries is testament to targeted campaigning by GNTB, who specifically created its Embrace German Nature and Feel Good campaigns following in depth research into what tourists want.

“With the GCC being the second top overseas source market, it’s important for us to ensure that the campaigns we invest in align with market wants” said Yamina Sofo, director at the German National Tourist Office (GNTO), the regional office of GNTB.

“We’re also looking at what’s coming up in the next two months, with the ever-popular winter and festive seasons to begin soon, and continuing to drive our ongoing campaigns, Feel Good and Embrace German Nature.”

Both campaigns will continue into 2023 as Germany looks ahead to its winter season, with popular resorts including Zugspitze, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Black Forest, Harz Region, Taunus, Ore Mountains, all set to attract visitors to the incredible skiing and snow sports for all ability levels on offer.

Festive markets are also set to start from the beginning from November, with all running until December 24, and some until beginning of January. Visitors can revel in the authentic markets, soaking up local culture, feasting on regional delicacies in a cheerful atmosphere. Festive markets are also the ideal place to pick up gifts for loved ones, with a wide range of shopping and arts and crafts from local vendors.

Embrace German Nature, a campaign that has witnessed great success and a favourable reaction from the GCC, market the unique natural landscapes in Germany in order to inspire nature-loving, leisure-loving travellers for Germany's diverse, protected natural area, aligning closely with Feel Good campaign.

Germany has long since led the charge for driving eco-friendly tourism offerings, and its Feel Good campaign continues to do that by providing tourists easy and adequate tips to reduce their carbon footprint and make sustainable choices when it comes to travel, stays, and responsible activities.

