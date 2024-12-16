SHARJAH - The Sharjah Government Media Bureau wrapped up yesterday the fourth edition of the Sharjah Events Festival at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah.

The four-day festival attracted more than 30,000 visitors who had the opportunity to enjoy and experience forest adventures and as many as 52 activities, including thrilling contests, challenges, games, carnival shows and live theatrical performances targeting all age groups and family members.

The festival saw the launch of the Sharjah Events Agenda 2025, showcasing the various activities and events that will be organised during the coming months by various government and private entities in the emirate. The public can view all the upcoming attractions on the website https://sharjahevents.ae

As many as 24 government organisations and private entities participated in and contributed to the festival's success by presenting and disseminating positive and purposeful awareness messages about various sectors in a way that suits different age groups and communities.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), said that the rich agenda and diverse activities that the Sharjah Events Festival offered combined entertainment and knowledge and aspirations of the emirate.

The festival aligns with Sharjah's distinguished identity, consolidating the emirate's position as a complete and diverse tourist, cultural and entertainment destination, added Allay.

The SGMB Director-General pointed out that the strong participation by government and private entities has contributed to the success of the festival and enhanced the diversity of its purposeful messages, especially in light of the tremendous popularity it enjoys among the public, establishing it as one of the most prominent annual events for family entertainment.