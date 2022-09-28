Egypt - The Saudi carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, flynas, announced on Monday the resumption of direct flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Sohag in Upper Egypt, starting from 30 October.

Three direct weekly flights will connect Jeddah and Sohag, departing every Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Sohag International Airport, commencing on Sunday, 30 October.

Meanwhile, another three direct weekly flights will connect Riyadh and Sohag, departing every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to Sohag International Airport, as of Tuesday, 1 November.

Resuming Sohag direct flights to the growing list of flynas international destinations comes in light of the Saudi carrier expansion strategy and its plan launched at the beginning of the year under the slogan “We Connect the World to the Kingdom”, in an effort to participate effectively in achieving the Strategy for the Civil Aviation Sector in KSA, which aims to reach 300 million passengers and connect the Kingdom with 250 international destinations by 2030.

Recently, flynas has been awarded the Skytrax International Award as the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East for 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022

Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: www.flynas.com, the flynas app, the 24/7 call centre (920001234), or travel agents.

