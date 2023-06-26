Qatar - Five new public parks are set to be opened this year, Doha Municipality's Gardens Section head Mohamed Abdallah told local Arabic daily Arrayah.

Three of the parks are being set up by the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) under the supervision of the Ministry of Municipality. These are the Hazm Al Markhiya Park opposite Al Hazm and two neighbourhdood parks in Al Thumama Area, he explained.

The Hazm Al Markhiya Park with an area of 24,500 sqm has ample green areas, play areas, public services areas, parking lots, and light sport equipment among other facilities. The park in Zone 46 Al Thumama will have a space of 4,500 sqm while the other at Zone 50 Al Thumana near B Square Mall a space of 3,700 sqm.

The official pointed out that around 90% works of these parks have been completed and these are expected to be opened for the public at the end of the third quarter of this year or by the start of the last quarter.

The two other parks are being undertaken by Doha Municipality's Gardens Section including one at Dafna Area, he added.

