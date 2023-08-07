Qatar - The venue of Expo 2023 Doha is getting ready to receive visitors with all the construction works having been completed. Khalid al-Sindi, Director of International Coordination Department at the expo, told local Arabic daily Arrayah that preparations had been intensified while making the venue ready to receive the visitors by mid September.

“The world gathers again in Doha, as Doha continues to complete its readiness to receive more than 3mn visitors with a focus on providing high quality while making the expo site a center for information and learning and attracting global technologies. The expo will focus on desertification and increasing the green area and agricultural land,” al-Sindi said while reiterating that Qatar is ready to present an exceptional and distinguished version of the exhibition that includes education, sustainability and climate change and projects that will last for many years.

He noted that Expo 2023 Doha will be an opportunity to confirm Qatar’s commitment to supporting the least developed countries that are disproportionately affected by the repercussions of climate change. “We will make sure that everyone has equal opportunities by supporting 40 pavilions for the least developed countries and giving each of them an opportunity to participate in discussions and build Relationships and find opportunities to finance environmental projects,” al-Sindi explained.

The visit of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) delegation to the expo headquarters, according to al-Sindi, was an ideal opportunity to review the achievements that have been achieved so far. The visiting delegation expressed its great admiration for the efforts of the organising committee and the development witnessed by the site in hosting this great event. Also, the delegation expressed its conviction that the Doha Expo will be a unique addition to the record of successes achieved by Qatar in all levels.

“The participating countries will showcase the collective efforts in their regions aimed at addressing environmental and agricultural challenges in addition to the progress made by these countries in this regard,” al-Sindi explained noting that the exhibition will provide an important platform for Qatar to display its achievements in agriculture and horticulture sectors.

He said more than 70 countries have confirmed their participation in addition to other organisations. “This large global presence will make Expo 2023 Doha an important platform for international dialogue on sustainable development,” he said.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).