YANBU — Emir of Madinah Prince Salman bin Sultan inaugurated the waterfront and a number of development and entertainment projects in the Yanbu Industrial City. He also graced the signing of a number of memoranda of understanding and agreements in a ceremony held in the presence of Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef, and Chairman of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu Eng. Khaled Al-Salem.



The Yanbu Industrial City waterfront extends over an area of ​​260000 square meters, and provides multiple services to residents and visitors, in addition to multi-use buildings, beach seating, restaurants, and cafes. These projects will be implemented by Al Othaim Holding Company with the aim of enhancing the quality of life and supporting tourism.



Prince Salman bin Sultan laid the foundation stone for the Al-Othaim Marina project with an investment of SR400 million. The project spreads over an area of ​​200000 square meters, and includes an integrated commercial complex, a global hotel, entertainment spaces, restaurants, and cinemas.



The Emir attended the signing of an investment agreement between the Royal Commission in Yanbu and Al-Othaim Company to develop Al-Mahar Island on an area of ​​575600 square meters, which includes commercial centers, entertainment spaces, and integrated services, to enhance Yanbu's position as a major tourist and investment destination.



Prince Salman bin Sultan also inaugurated the Marsa Al Jar project in Yanbu governorate, which is being implemented by Al-Khareef Trading and Contracting Company to provide an integrated marine experience over an area of ​​13000 square meters, and includes 100 parking spaces for boats and yachts and 20 parking spaces for marine tanks, with comprehensive services that include organizing fishing, diving and hiking trips.



The marina relies on providing digital solutions through the "Marsa Al Jar" application to facilitate reservations and manage services, providing a modern and integrated marine experience. Future expansion plans also include the establishment of a modern boulevard containing restaurants and cafes overlooking the sea, as well as a diving center, and a marine equipment exhibition.



The Emir also attended the signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of cooperation between the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu and a group of governmental and private entities. These included a memorandum of understanding with Alat Technology Company, one of the subsidiary companies of the Public Investment Fund, to provide training programs, in cooperation with the colleges and institutes of the Royal Commission, as well as to contribute to building human resources capabilities. The Royal Commission also signed another memorandum of understanding with Taibah University to prepare and implement training and development programs, exchange expertise, implement joint initiatives, and support community responsibility programs.



The agreements and memoranda included signing a memorandum of cooperation with the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation to manage and operate the Cricket Center in Yanbu Industrial City, with the aim of spreading the sport of cricket and supporting local and international programs and tournaments, with a focus on discovering talents and providing technical and training support.

