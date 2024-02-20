Saudi Arabia topped the Arab World in terms of tourist arrivals to Egypt in 2023, with 1 million visitors, Asharq Business reported, citing Minister of Tourism and Antiques Ahmed Essa.

Globally, the kingdom came in third place after Germany and Russia, Essa added.

In 2023, Egypt’s tourism revenues rose by 8% year on year (YoY) in 2023, hitting about $13.2 billion.

Egypt received a record-breaking number of tourists in 2023, reaching 14.906 million people in 2023, which surpassed a previous record of 14.731 million tourists in 2010.

