Egypt achieved record tourism rates in 2024, with 15.78 million tourists arriving, as per a statement.

During the first half (H1) of the current fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, about 8.7 million tourists visited the country.

If the monthly average of 1.4 million tourists continues, the total could reach around 17 million by the end of the fiscal year, the statement noted.

Germany, Russia, and Saudi Arabia topped the nationalities of tourist arrivals to Egypt throughout 2024 as well as H1 of the current FY.

Hotel occupancy in December 2024 averaged 69%, up 25% from December 2023.

Occupancy rates in Sharm El-Sheikh, Greater Cairo, South Sinai, and Hurghada surpassed 75%, the statement added.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).