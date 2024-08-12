The Egyptian government has discussed the available investment opportunities to build around 250,000 hotel rooms to accommodate 30 million tourists annually, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly presented in a meeting held in New Alamein city on August 11th.

Accordingly, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib urged investors in the development and management of hotel rooms and buildings to accelerate the pace of the construction and operation of the required rooms.

As for Minister of Housing, Utilities, and New Urban Communities Sherif El Sherbini, he highlighted 10 investment opportunities in New Alamein city that could add 9,000 hotel rooms, in addition to two investment opportunities in New Damietta City offers that could add 2,200 hotel rooms.

Moreover, El Sherbini mentioned that West Port Said City has an investment opportunity that could result in 1,200 new hotel rooms, along with the possibility of launching a project on a plot of land in New Aswan that could add another 1,200 rooms.

It is worth noting that Asharq Business previously reported that Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy stated Egypt targets to attract around 15 million visitors by the end of 2024.

