Dubai Parks and Resorts said its annual pass holders have until November 10 to experience endless fun and a wide range of exclusive perks, entitling them to extra time for creating lasting memories, and attending special events.

It is kicking off a flash sale on its Must-Have Annual Passes, just in time for the UAE’s outdoor season. Guests can enjoy 20% off on all Gold and Platinum Annual Passes.

Passholders will receive an extra month of unlimited access, enjoying 13 months for the price of 12. This means extra time to create lasting memories, attend special events, and experience all that the parks have to offer.

Dubai Parks and Resorts said thrill-seekers, families looking for weekend fun, or a fan of cinematic adventure and LEGO, now have the opportunity to get the Annual Passes in the destinations’ most exciting season and unlock over 130 rides, attractions, and shows.

It offers Single Park, Two Parks, and Multi Park passes that can be tailored to suit the passholders’ interests – from Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai, Legoland Water Park, Real Madrid World, Riverland Dubai, and more.

What’s included:

Savings on meals, merchandise, and valet parking

Skip the lines with Q-Fast access at all the popular rides

Early access entry to seasonal events, exclusive activities, live performances

Bonus perks, including discounted entry to other popular attractions in Dubai – TradeArabia News Service

