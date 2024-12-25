Dubai’s skyline will be lit up with a dazzling new theme of free-to-watch drone shows from December 27 to January 12 as part of the annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

The twice-daily drone shows, from December 27 to January 12, will feature a stunning new display of visuals, vibrant colours, and dazzling light shows. The excitement will reach its peak with the return of the incredibly popular firework-drones show with pyrotechnics and skydivers on January 11, while the twice-daily drone shows will close the DSF season on January 12.

Presented by Emarat, DSF’s spectacular drone shows have become a standout sensation this edition, captivating both residents and visitors alike. Night after night, crowds gather to witness this awe-inspiring spectacle lighting up the skies above Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR.

With two breathtaking displays every evening at 8pm and 10pm, the show continues to enchant audiences, where it will unveil a brand-new theme, “Celebrating Dubai” and the city’s essence through a dynamic fusion of tradition and modernity. Set to powerful beats and cutting-edge soundscapes, the mesmerising performance will integrate 2D and 3D drone formations into iconic Dubai landmarks, creating a visual masterpiece that honours the city’s spirit and innovation.

The monumental 30th edition of DSF will see the return of the second show of the jaw-dropping firework-drone spectacle on January 11 at Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR, seamlessly blending pyrotechnics with cutting-edge drone technology, accompanied by jaw-dropping skydiving stunts and a phenomenal fireworks finish. This groundbreaking spectacle will once again dazzle audiences at 8pm, transforming Dubai’s skyline into a canvas of vibrant colours and mesmerising formations in a way that will leave visitors spellbound.

Visitors will also be captivated by the dazzling Dubai Lights installations illuminating Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR. Seamlessly blending artistry with cutting-edge technology, these immersive displays promise to enchant audiences and perfectly complement the extraordinary tech-driven experiences defining this DSF season. -

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).