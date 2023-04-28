Qatar is a role model for intra-Gulf tourism, citizens and residents from GCC have opined after they got impressed while spending Eid al-Fitr holidays in Doha. While expressing their joy and satisfaction, they noted that Qatar is a role model for what intra-Gulf tourism can provide for GCC tourists who want enjoyment by traveling during the festive season and vacations.

“We must focus on revitalizing intra-Gulf tourism, which has the elements that make it a competitor to European and Asian countries and global tourist destinations,” they told local Arabic daily 'Arrayah'. “We find many tourist destinations in the region starting from Doha, Dubai, Riyadh and Oman, which can be better and less expensive than other tourist countries.

"The intra-Gulf tourism is better presently than tourism in European countries in light of the current global economic conditions and the rates of inflation it is witnessing. The Gulf atmosphere is suitable for families that are constantly looking for areas in which they enjoy while sticking into the customs and traditions,” they opined.

The tourists, who praised the Eid activities, noted that Doha has become a popular tourist destination, especially after the World Cup, for many GCC citizens who prefer Gulf tourism. They also noted that the expense in Doha for Gulf tourists is much lower than in other countries.

Bandar al-Harbi from Saudi Arabia said that Gulf tourism facilities have international standards with a wonderful level of services. He noted that the development of Gulf tourism is an important matter for many people in the region saying that focus must be placed on it to provide various tourist destinations accessible to all the people of the Gulf region while exploiting the nature and various resources in the region.

Fahad al-Kiyumi from Oman said that Doha has become a popular tourist destination for many Gulf nationals who now prefer inter-Gulf tourism more than traveling to other countries in Europe and America.

Hamdan al-Hamdan from Saudi Arabia noted that there is an appropriate atmosphere for families saying Qatar is able to develop forward significantly in the tourism sector.

Al-Hamdan said he visited many tourist areas in Qatar, such as Katara, Lusail, The Pearl, and Souq Waqif, which is the first destination for him and his family in every visit to Doha.

Ahmed al-Kindi from Oman arrived at Old Doha Port on a cruise that started from Muscat after covering Abu Dhabi and Dubai. “I witnessed the development and advancement of Doha and its total difference. Inter-tourism between the Gulf countries has diversity and difference,” he said.

Abdullah al-Amiri from Saudi Arabia said Doha has turned into a global tourist attraction, especially after the great success of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 that witnessed the influx of all nationalities of the world.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).