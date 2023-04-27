Saudi-based Diriyah Company (formerly Diriyah Gate Development Authority) has teamed up with pioneering luxury lifestyle brand Aman Group for the development of two premier tourism destinations in the kingdom.

Located in the exotic desert landscape near the city of Riyadh, Aman Wadi Safar will feature 78 hotel rooms as well as a collection of up to 34 fully-serviced Aman branded residences and expansive amenities including a vast Aman Spa and an array of dining experiences, while Janu Diriyah property being developed by Aman’s sister-brand Janu, will boast 120 rooms and a wellness centre.

On the Aman Wadi Safar property, Diriyah said it draws inspiration from the ancient city's historic and rich cultural heritage, traditional Najdi architecture and uniquely beautiful natural environment.

With a resort setting weaving through the wadis and plateaus of Wadi Safar, the connection between the property and Saudi’s iconic landscape will be constantly reinforced, it stated.

Following the successful opening of Aman New York, Denniston Architects has been appointed to bring Jean-Michel Gathy’s extensive experience combining Aman’s renowned design language with the local culture, heritage, and landscape of a destination to the project.

Janu (meaning soul in the ancient Indian language Sanskrit), has been created and designed in the spirit of Diriyah, to encourage connectedness, conviviality and shared experiences to rekindle the soul.

Janu Diriyah will be located within close proximity to the Unesco heritage site of At Turaif, it stated.

On the new projects, Aman Group Chairman and CEO Vlad Doronin said: "This announcement marks a continuation of its commitment to KSA. When I first visited the country, it made an immediate and lasting impression upon me owing to its rich heritage and culture, as well as exceptional landscapes."

"Aman Wadi Safar and Janu Diriyah will build upon Aman Group’s existing pipeline of properties in Saudi Arabia and reinforce our strategic vision to offer our clients the opportunity to experience the breadth of this fascinating, previously undiscovered country with journeys that encompass city experiences, remote desert landscapes and Unesco World Heritage Sites." he added.

Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo expressed delight at its partnership with Aman to deliver two outstanding projects in Wadi Safar and Diriyah.

"Diriyah, the City of Earth, will be the world’s largest cultural and heritage destination and these projects will enhance our luxury offerings to guests who come to explore our identity. Aman Group have developed these projects by harnessing our unique setting at the heart of 300 years of Saudi history, while embracing our shared future as a city and a community. We are delighted to celebrate the beginning of our journey together," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).