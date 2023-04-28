Two new entities in Qatar's sparkling travel offering have been recognised by a leading international publication.

The Grand Cruise Terminal at Old Doha Port and the 'Orchard' at Hamad International Airport (HIA) have been named among 'The Best New Ways to Travel This Year: 2023 Hot List' by 'Conde Nast Traveler'.

The 27th edition of the list contains "the most exciting new openings in travel, from the freshest airport terminals to exciting train and air routes". It is a curated collection of the world’s best new transportation projects. There are similar 'hot lists' for the world’s best new hotels, cruises, restaurants and cultural destinations.

Regarding the Grand Cruise Terminal, the 'Conde Nast Traveler' website says: "Qatar’s art-filled Hamad International Airport is regularly voted among the world’s best by air travellers, and now passengers arriving by sea will be greeted in similar style at the just-launched Doha Grand Cruise Terminal. Opened just before the FIFA World Cup, the new facility sprawls along the water’s edge near the city centre. It is able to host two mega-ships simultaneously, with a capacity to welcome 12,000 passengers per day.

"In a nod to traditional Arabian architecture, the building’s sand-coloured façade features rows of repeated arches, creating dramatic contrasts of light and shadow. There’s an art gallery, a large open-air rooftop terrace, and, perhaps most thrillingly, an escalator for arriving passengers that passes through a vast aquarium before emerging into the bright Doha sunshine."

Providing a fillip to tourism in Qatar, the terminal has received a large number of passengers since its opening, who have arrived in Doha as part on board various cruise ships.

According to official figures released by Mwani Qatar recently, the Old Doha Port achieved a record tourist season in 2022-2023, witnessing the arrival of 273,666 visitors (passengers and crew) on board 55 cruise ships. The visitor numbers marked a 166% increase, while the number of ships saw a jump of 62%, compared to the 2021-2022 season.

The 2022-2023 season also saw the boarding of 19,400 tourists on trips starting from Doha, stressing the port’s role in promoting cruise tourism in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The 'Conde Nast Traveler' list also refers to the 'Orchard' at HIA, while highlighting "new and revamped airlines and airports, from Doha to Honolulu".

It notes that airports "are creating large green spaces, only indoors—like the 'Orchard', a 60,000sqft atrium garden with 300 trees and 25,000 plants at the newly expanded Hamad International Airport in Qatar".

The 'Orchard', which was unveiled as part of the HIA expansion project, consists of an indoor tropical garden, a water feature, retail and F&B under a grid shell roof.

"Set to truly elevate passenger’s experiences and redefine airport travel, the 'Orchard' is an indoor tropical garden with a beautiful water feature that will be the focal point for visitors at HIA. With a host of different flora – the 'Orchard' includes over 300 trees and 25,000 plants sourced from sustainable forests from around the world," the HIA website says.

