Saudi Arabia - Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road recently welcomed tour operators from East Europe as part of the first familiarisation trip organised by Saudi Tourism Authority.

In an aim to establish further business ventures and attract international travellers, the familiarisation trip allowed participants from 10 tourism agencies from across Eastern Europe. Participants experienced Riyadh’s rich culture and hospitality first hand while discovering the city's diverse landscape and unique offerings.

The two-day itinerary included an in-depth personal hotel tour and sight inspection of the facilities and amenities by Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road’s General Manager, Mahmood Omar, and Director of Sales, Bashar Naji, followed by a trip to the city’s top attractions.

Omar said: “We were honoured to have been the first hotel to welcome the Eastern European Tour Operators to Riyadh, allowing guests to receive their first experience of the city in the comfort of our hotel.”

He continued: “This is a fantastic opportunity as the hotel is ideally positioned in the city, providing guests with ease in access to the city’s top attractions and shopping malls. We look forward to welcoming international guests in the future with the support of the Tourism agencies. The hotel is ready to create strong roots in the hearts of those across the globe.”

