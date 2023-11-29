Bahrain has embarked on an ambitious tourism strategy with the goal of welcoming 14.1 million visitors annually by 2026, aiming to elevate the tourism sector's contribution to the country's GDP to 11.4% by the same year, according to global property consultancy Knight Frank.

In 2022, Bahrain had attracted 9.9 million visitors, it stated, citing the Bahrain’s National Portal.

Faisal Durrani, Partner – Head of Research, Mena, at Knight Frank, said: "The recent initiative between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to promote the two countries as one regional and global tourist destination has established a framework to collaborate to market tourism programs and activities in both countries."

"Furthermore, the recently announced GCC-wide tourist visa, similar to the EU’s Schengen scheme, is expected to be a game changer for tourism in the region, once the new system is activated," he added.

