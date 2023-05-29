Arab Finance: Travel technology company Amadeus Egypt has signed a deal with the ground handling company NSAS to merge the latter’s NDCport B2B system and Amadeus Quick Connect system, with the aim of boosting the travel sector in the Middle East, as per an emailed press release on May 29th.

Amadeus Quick Connect is an end-to-end application programming interface (API) that provides access to flight offers, offers travel options, and enables customers to compare flights of different airlines.

Under the deal, the two companies will offer the latest flight booking technologies to their users, along with providing travel agencies with data required by the customers at competitive prices.

It will also enhance the technological services offered, allowing both companies to lead the current digital engines in the travel and tourism market.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).