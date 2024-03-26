ALULA — The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has reached a significant milestone in the development of the Sharaan Resort, starting with the initial rock excavation in the Sharaan Nature Reserve.



This step marks the beginning of a project that merges Jean Nouvel’s architectural vision with Bouygues Construction's engineering prowess, showcasing a commitment to sustainable and technologically advanced building practices.



Located in the breathtaking landscapes of AlUla, Saudi Arabia, the Sharaan Resort is designed to offer a unique eco-luxury experience, deeply rooted in the region’s rich heritage.



The resort will feature 38 bespoke suites carved into the sandstone mountains, alongside extensive wellness facilities, amenities for families, diverse dining options, and unique panoramic views, ensuring a tranquil and luxurious engagement with AlUla's beauty.



This project aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the AlUla Sustainability Charter, aiming to pioneer sustainable development while minimizing environmental impact and enhancing luxury tourism in northwest Arabia.



The collaboration between RCU, Jean Nouvel, and Bouygues Construction exemplifies international cooperation in sustainable development.



The Sharaan Resort is a testament to RCU's dedication to preserving AlUla’s natural and historical essence while striving to transform it into a premier global destination and the world's largest Living Museum.



This development is a step towards achieving RCU’s goal of expanding AlUla’s hospitality landscape with 5,000 hotel rooms by 2030 and 8,500 by 2035, symbolizing the harmonious blend of luxury and sustainability that will characterize AlUla’s future.

