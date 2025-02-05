UAE - Al Habtoor Group has officially launched its ultra-luxury brand, Al Habtoor Palace Budapest, marking the debut of an Emirati luxury hospitality brand in Europe.

The opening celebration took place at the hotel's location in Erzsébet Tér in the Hungarian capital, bringing together diplomatic dignitaries, business leaders, industry professionals, and international media to witness the unveiling of this exceptional property.

The launch of Al Habtoor Palace Budapest is a strategic milestone for Al Habtoor Group, aligning with its 55th anniversary and reinforcing its global expansion strategy.

The new ultra-luxury hotel represents a harmonious fusion of Dubai's legendary hospitality standards with Budapest's rich European heritage, bringing a new level of refinement to the city's luxury hospitality landscape.

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Founding Chairman of Al Habtoor Group commented: “The launch of Al Habtoor Palace Budapest is not just the opening of a new hotel—it marks a bold new chapter in our Group’s hospitality brands’ expansion into Europe and beyond. This is a strategic move that underscores our long-term vision to grow Al Habtoor Group’s global footprint and bring our legacy of excellence to new markets.”

He added, “For over five decades, we have built more than just businesses—we have built institutions that set new standards. The launch of Al Habtoor Palace Budapest is a testament to our commitment to pioneering Arab excellence on the world stage. This is just the beginning, as we continue to explore opportunities for further investment and expansion in Budapest and beyond.

“Al Habtoor Palace Budapest is a milestone in the evolution of our hospitality arm, a reflection of our belief in growth, innovation, and luxury without compromise. It is the dawn of a new era for Habtoor Hospitality, and I look forward to seeing our vision take shape in the years to come.”

Mohammed Al Habtoor, Vice-Chairman & CEO of Al Habtoor Group remarked: "Al Habtoor Palace Budapest is more than just a luxury hotel—it represents a new standard of hospitality, blending the finest elements of our Dubai-born heritage with Budapest’s storied charm. Our mission has always been to deliver exceptional experiences, and with this launch, we are bringing the renowned warmth and service of Al Habtoor Hospitality from Dubai to Europe.

“This is a defining moment for our hospitality division, as we introduce a brand that embodies personalised service, world-class amenities, and a commitment to excellence. We are thrilled to welcome our guests to experience the pinnacle of luxury at Al Habtoor Palace Budapest.”

In a move that further solidifies its position as a world-class luxury destination, Al Habtoor Palace Budapest announced that it is officially joining the Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Legend Collection—the highest tier in the brand’s portfolio, which features some of the most iconic and sought-after independent hotels globally.

This exclusive partnership grants guests access to the ‘I Prefer Hotel Rewards program’, the world’s largest loyalty program for independent hotels, allowing them to enjoy exclusive member benefits, upgrades, and VIP services across Preferred Hotels & Resorts properties worldwide.

Rahim Abu Omar, General Manager of Al Habtoor Palace Budapest, commented: “Becoming part of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Legend Collection is a testament to the unparalleled quality and experience we offer at Al Habtoor Palace Budapest. This partnership will allow us to reach discerning travellers who seek the highest standards of luxury and personalised service. We are proud to join this distinguished Collection and look forward to welcoming global travellers to experience the sophistication and warmth that define our brand.”

“We are honoured to welcome Al Habtoor Palace Budapest as the newest member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ esteemed Legend Collection, following the inclusion of its sister property, Al Habtoor Palace Dubai, last October,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “This marks the continuation of a successful partnership, united by our shared passion for creating extraordinary, independent hospitality experiences.”

Brenda Collin, Executive Vice President of Europe for Preferred Hotels & Resorts, added: “This partnership further strengthens our expansion in Central Europe, seamlessly blending the region’s rich heritage with the world-class service of Al Habtoor Group, setting a new standard of luxury. Al Habtoor Palace Budapest is a valuable addition to our global portfolio, elevating the travel experience for discerning guests around the world.”

With Budapest’s growing reputation as a luxury travel destination, Al Habtoor Group has identified the city as the ideal gateway for expanding its ultra-luxury brand into Europe.

The Group has been invested in Hungary since 2012, making it one of the largest Arab and foreign investor groups in the country.

Al Habtoor Palace Budapest distinguishes itself through personalised luxury, culinary excellence, and unparalleled guest benefits.

With this expansion, Al Habtoor Group is redefining what it means to stay in Budapest, introducing a transformative hospitality experience that celebrates both heritage and modern luxury.

The Al Habtoor Hospitality story began in 1979 with the launch of the Metropolitan Hotel in Dubai, marking the birth of homegrown hospitality in the UAE.

As Dubai evolved into a global hub for luxury, innovation, and bespoke experiences, so did Al Habtoor Hospitality, setting new standards in excellence and refinement.

Today, Al Habtoor Hospitality operates 14 hotels worldwide, spanning the United Arab Emirates, the UK, the USA, Austria, Hungary, and Lebanon.

With this foundation, Al Habtoor Hospitality became the first pioneering Arab hospitality brand in Dubai, leading the way in world-class service, iconic developments, and groundbreaking hospitality concepts.

Now, with the launch of Al Habtoor Palace Budapest, it also becomes the first Arab hospitality brand to enter the European market, bringing its signature Arabian warmth, impeccable service, and unparalleled luxury to the heart of Central Europe.

