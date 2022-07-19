ABU DHABI - Tourism between the UAE and France has witnessed significant growth in recent years, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the number of French tourists coming to the UAE increased by 59 percent, compared with 2020, thus totalling 311,570.

According to the figures from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, the total number of French tourists who visited the UAE from 2015 to 2021 totalled 2.461 million.

The UAE is a leading tourism destination for French tourists, due to its strategic location linking East to West, as well as its advanced infrastructure, the availability of varied accommodation options for all budgets, and its hosting of events and activities suitable for all ages. France, on the other hand, has become one of the top ten sources of tourists who visit the UAE.