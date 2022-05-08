Egypt witnessed 28% increase in demand for cultural tourism products during the winter season compared to the same period last year.

Prices for such programmes also saw an estimated increase in prices by 18% compared to the previous year as well, and tourists’ average spending ranged from $90 to $115.

At the same time, the season also witnessed an increase in the average number of night-time tourism activities, according to the Committee for the Promotion of Cultural Tourism in Luxor.

The committee’s remarks came in its seasonal report regarding the winter tourism season, which begins on 1 October and ends on 1 May.

Mohamed Osman — the Head of the Committee for the Promotion of Cultural Tourism in Luxor — attributed the increase in the demand for the cultural tourism product and the increase in programme prices to the relative decline in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying easing of travel restrictions.

He also referred to the resumption of charter flights from the Spanish market, which runs between 12 to 14 weekly trips, as well as the strong return of the French market after a disappearance of nearly ten years from the cultural tourism product, running between 8 to 10 trips per week.

At the local level, Osman mentioned that 25 November 2021 was a significant day in the history of cultural tourism, as it marked the day that President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi witnessed the reopening of Luxor’s Avenue of Sphinxes.

He also stressed that the reopening of the avenue is the main reason for attracting American tourists to Egypt, mentioning that they are considered high-spending tourists.

Moreover, Osman explained that this celebration was the most prominent reason for the rise in demand for cultural tourism products and the subsequent increase in programme prices.

The committee also confirmed in its report that the return of long Nile cruises and the opening of the Dendera Temple had a significant impact in attracting tourists towards cultural and archaeological tourism.

