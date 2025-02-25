Muscat: Oman has witnessed an increase in the number of Arab visitors, up 1.3% in 2024 to a total of 1.95mn visitors, according to National Centre for Statistics and Information.

With this, Arab visitors now account for over half of Oman’s total tourist arrivals, highlighting the country’s appeal within the Arab world. The figures demonstrate Oman’s continued importance as a regional tourist destination as the sultanate celebrates Arab Tourism Day observed annually on February 25.

The latest data identifies the top six Arab nationalities visiting Oman, with the UAE leading with 1.1mn visitors, followed by Yemen (203,000), Saudi Arabia (109,900), Egypt (74,000), Kuwait (35,200) and Bahrain (33,300). These numbers reflect a strong presence of regional tourists, further consolidating Oman’s position as a preferred destination for visitors from the Gulf and wider Arab world.

While the total number of visitors to Oman through November 2024 was recorded at 3.5mn, a slight decrease of 1% compared to the same period in 2023, the hospitality sector saw marked improvement. A total of 1.929mn guests stayed in 3- to 5-star hotels in 2024, an increase of 4% from the previous year. Hotel revenues rose 5% to reach RO212.372mn, with occupancy rates climbing to 48.6% reflecting a growing demand for quality accommodation.

The sultanate has set ambitious targets for the future with a goal of attracting 6mn tourists annually by 2030. Ministry of Heritage and Tourism aims to achieve this milestone ahead of schedule through an intensified focus on adventure, marine and culinary tourism, along with promoting Oman’s UNESCO-listed archaeological sites. Efforts to expand tourism markets include promotional campaigns in Europe and Russia, alongside the opening of tourism offices in key regions with East Asia now a priority for expansion.

