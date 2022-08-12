Egypt - The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced in a statement on Wednesday that 132 hotel establishments in Sharm El-Sheikh have obtained accreditation certifying that they use green practices.

The statement added that 40 diving centres have also received the Green Fins certificate.

This is within the context of transforming Sharm El-Sheikh into an environmentally friendly city as part of the preparations for the UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP27) that will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh this November.

The statement came after Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El-Anany held a periodic meeting to follow up on Sharm El-Sheikh’s preparations for hosting the conference.

He reviewed the executive position of the reservation mechanisms for the delegations participating in the conference, along with the readiness of hotel establishments in the city to receive the delegations participating in the conference and all tourists from around the world.

Furthermore, El-Anany stressed the need for all hotel and tourist establishments to abide by all procedures and requirements related to health and food safety standards to preserve the level of the quality of services provided.

He also affirmed that there are committees that constantly pass by these facilities to check their level of preparedness and their application of the established health requirements.

Additionally, the minister discussed the current situation of hotel establishments in the city in terms of raising the efficiency of their internet speeds and their application of green practices to transform Sharm El-Sheikh into an environmentally friendly city.

