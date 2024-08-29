Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has introduced new flights from capital Abu Dhabi to Chisinau, Moldova, an affordable green city, and Cluj-Napoca, Romania, a cultural melting pot that it said are ready to be discovered by travel lovers and gastronomy enthusiasts.

While the new route between Abu Dhabi and Cluj-Napoca starts on October 2, with flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays, the services between Abu Dhabi and Chisinau starts on October 28, with flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app, both of which are accessible in Arabic.

Wizz Air is giving the power to the passenger to control their travel and recently introduced a unique 'all-you-can-fly' membership, offering unlimited ticket purchases and significant savings compared to standard fares.

The 10,000 memberships sold out in 24 hours, highlighting the value and limited nature of this offer. Additional services such as baggage and seat selection can be added to bookings as needed, a statement said.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Chisinau and Cluj-Napoca are unique, affordable travel destinations steeped in history.

“We are delighted to launch direct flights between the UAE and Moldova, one of the least visited countries in Europe, to foster connectivity with hassle-free travel.

“We are reaffirming our commitment to Romania, with our second marvellous destination after Bucharest, a captivating country to visit offering a rich blend of natural beauty, history and cultural diversity.

“As the flagbearer for ultra-low-cost travel in the region, we are strengthening our network with daily flights to Amman, enabling convenient ultra-low-fare travel. We look forward to welcoming you on board our aircraft soon.”

Must-visit destinations across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, with a one-way lowest fare until 30 November, include, Almaty, Amman, Athens, Dammam, Erbil, Bishkek, Alexandria, Sohag, Larnaca and Giza.

Situated on the Bic River, Chisinau boasts top tourist attractions, with 23 lakes surrounded by fertile land rife with vineyards.

Moldova’s political, economic and cultural hub, Chisinau has one of the highest proportions of natural green spaces of any city in Europe.

Boasting a long and diverse history, with influences from various civilisations such as the Greeks, Romans, Ottomans, and Russians, Chisinau is a food-loving capital with a rich cultural heritage. Must-see highlights include lush parks, victory memorials, cathedrals and historical sites.

Cluj-Napoca, the heart of Transylvania, is a vibrant cultural and educational hub that invites exploration, offering a unique blend of historical charm and contemporary vibrancy. Known for its rich history and baroque architecture, tradition and modernity blend seamlessly.

Home to numerous festivals, theatres, and art galleries, it's a city that celebrates creativity and diversity. Key attractions include the majestic St. Michael's Church, Central Park, and the National Museum of Transylvanian History.

Amman is steeped in ancient history and is a great city to sample the best of Middle Eastern culture with ancient ruins, historic theatres and Roman temples.

The birthplace of several great civilisations, modern Amman is experiencing a cultural boom with a plethora of exciting opportunities for adventurous travellers to explore.

Originally built on top of seven hills, Amman boasts a wealth of mosques, souqs and coffeehouses all offering the best of the unmissable Jordanian culture.

The Wizz MultiPass is a pioneering and innovative flight subscription service that allows frequent travellers to travel from the UAE every month and explore multiple destinations while earning loyalty rewards. Passengers lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage for the entire year, potentially saving up to 40% on tickets to popular summer destinations using the ticket-only fare.

