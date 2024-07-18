ETHIOPIAN Airlines has attributed its expansion of affiliate engagement in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, to its determination to further serve its partners better.

According to the African carrier, the latest initiative is designed to give updates about its products and service offerings, new destinations awareness, additional flight frequencies and ensure greater accessibility for seamless partnership.

The airline said the bottom line of the efforts is to deepen its relationship and provide more value to its partners in Nigeria and environs.

“Our goal is to deepen the relationship and provide more value to our partners. With our global network expansion, Ethiopian Airlines offers customers a comprehensive travel experience, enabling them to explore the world while staying within the Ethiopian network.

“Our membership in the Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline alliance, further supports this vision, providing our passengers with unparalleled connectivity and convenience.

“This engagement underscores Ethiopian Airlines’ commitment to delivering exceptional service and fostering robust partnerships across the globe.”

Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director/CEO of God’s Power Travels, Mrs Omolaja Lawal, said her relationship with the East African Carrier has been a win-win to her agency, adding that Ethiopian Airlines has stood with the travel agencies over time.

Going down the memory lane, Lawal recalled how she started her trade with Ethiopian Airlines as a travel agent in the 90s and has since grown to be one of the foremost agencies in Nigeria.

She, however, encouraged her members present at the event to partner with the Ethiopian Airlines in promoting and selling the airline’s ticket to all destinations the airlines flies to.

