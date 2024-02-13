Smart infrastructure investments in Dubai have resulted in economic savings of 290 billion UAE dirhams ($78.95 billion), according to the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) head, Mattar Al Tayer.

The Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA was speaking at the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai, where he revealed key data during his presentation on ‘Urban Planning and Future Cities’.

“Smart infrastructure is a key element in developing future cities where Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data plays a big part in autonomous transport systems,” said Al Tayer. “Dubai has been at the forefront of investing in such smart systems and getting great results.”

He continued: “The emirate recorded economic savings of AED290 billion between 2006 and today, primarily from reduced time and savings on fuel from lesser traffic congestions.”

Al Tayer also revealed AED140 billion has been allocated by the government for the development of roads and transport systems during that period.

Smart infrastructure has been a driving force behind the RTA’s urban planning, with the entity announcing its plans to take to the skies with the launch of its air taxi services in 2026, in a deal which was announced on the first day of WGS.

RTA is also making strides with its plan for the Dubai Strategy for Self-Driving Transport, which aims to transition 25% of trips to self-driving modes by 2030.

“This strategic initiative is projected to yield an estimated saving of AED22 billion while improving the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of Dubai’s transport network,” he stated.

(Reporting by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

