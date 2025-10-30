Unifeeder, a DP World company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India’s Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited (SMFCL), a Government of India Enterprise, to collaborate on developing and scaling commercially sustainable coastal and shortsea shipping services across India.

By aligning public sector financing with private sector operational expertise, the partnership aims to drive greener, more efficient coastal logistics and accelerate India’s maritime transformation, said a statement.

The MoU established a framework for joint action to design and finance coastal shipping corridors that support India’s ambitions to decongest roads, lower logistics costs, and decarbonize transportation. SMFCL will utilize its Maritime Development Fund to design low-cost financing and credit-enhancement instruments, while Unifeeder will contribute its operational expertise, multimodal infrastructure, and digital capabilities.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of India’s Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, between Ganesh Raj, Global COO – Marine Services, DP World, and S T Selvam, Director (Projects), Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited, during India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai.

In its initial phase, Unifeeder and SMFCL will jointly evaluate, and spearhead use cases across operational excellence, shipping corridors, and DFC integration, as well as aligning initiatives with the national green shipping programmes. The initiative aims to create a commercially viable and scalable model that shifts cargo from road to sea, reducing emissions and improving multimodal connectivity across India’s supply chains.

Selvam said: “This partnership represents a pivotal step towards building a sustainable coastal shipping ecosystem for India. By combining Sagarmala Finance Corporation’s financial innovation with Unifeeder’s operational scale and expertise, we aim to deliver efficient, low-emission shipping solutions that complement national priorities under Sagarmala and Gati Shakti. Together, we are unlocking new opportunities for coastal connectivity, strengthening port-hinterland integration, and driving investment in green maritime infrastructure.”

Raj said: “Through Unifeeder, DP World is partnering with Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited to further advance India’s vision for sustainable and resilient maritime logistics. This collaboration reflects our commitment to enabling Viksit Bharat 2047 through co-creation of cleaner, smarter trade corridors. By piloting the combination of innovative financing and green shipping solutions, the aim is to help reduce logistics costs, accelerate modal shift to sea, and enhance India’s position as a global leader in maritime transformation.”

The collaboration complements India’s Sagarmala Programme, PM Gati Shakti, and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, charting a shared pathway toward sustainable growth, enhanced connectivity, and global competitiveness.

