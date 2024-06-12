Building on a record-breaking year in the Middle East, East and North Africa (Meena) region, UD Trucks, a leading Japanese commercial vehicle solutions provider, recently hosted the Brand Day events in Kenya and Egypt successfully.

These gatherings brought together marketing representatives from across East Africa and the Middle East, fostering collaboration, innovation, and strategic planning for the brand's future direction.

These events are beneficial for partners and customers as they lead to the development of more tailored and efficient solutions, improved service quality, and enhanced product offerings, ultimately ensuring a better and more responsive customer experience, said the statement from UD Trucks.

Additionally, by driving brand growth, these initiatives are set to expand UD Trucks presence and influence in the regional markets, it stated.

UD Trucks entered the Brand Day events with strong momentum, fresh off a record-breaking 2023 in the Meena region.

The brand achieved impressive sales growth across all segments, solidifying its position as an industry leader. Its commitment to excellence was further underscored by involvement in prestigious projects like those at Neom and the Red Sea, said a spokesman for the company.

This robust foundation positions UD Trucks for continued success as they expand their presence in East Africa and Egypt, he stated.

The Kenya event, held in Nairobi to celebrate the brand’s relaunch in the country, saw participation from a broad range of stakeholders.

This included marketing communications teams from Singapore, Japan, and the Meena region, along with marketing agencies and key partners like Victoria Motors in Uganda and Nyala Motors in Ethiopia.

A total of 55 participants came together for insightful discussions, strategic workshops, and interactive sessions aimed at unifying marketing efforts.

These activities directly benefit customers and partners by fostering a cohesive strategy that enhances product offerings and ensures consistent and high-quality support throughout the region, said the statement.

The second Brand Day event, held in Cairo, Egypt, brought together 45 participants. This included the UD Trucks commercial crew alongside marketing representatives from neighbouring GCC countries - Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait.

The focus of this event was on regional collaboration and strategic alignment to ensure a consistent and impactful UD Trucks brand presence across the Middle East, it stated.

UD Trucks' entry into the Egyptian market and relaunch in Kenya were focal points of both events, which featured in-depth sessions exploring the company's rich heritage.

Participants also delved into innovative approaches to market penetration and brand positioning, tailored to the unique dynamics of each region, said the spokesman.

Additionally, hands-on workshops equipped attendees with valuable strategies for all phases of commercial activities.

These sessions highlighted the importance of adapting to evolving market trends. Ultimately, the events provided a platform for collaboration, sharing best practices, and strengthening the brand's regional strategy, he added.

