Uber, the world’s largest ride-sharing company, recently extended its partnership with Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) to integrate Uber’s Reserve product — for the first time globally — on a rail platform.

The new move is in line with Uber’s efforts to change mobility for the better in Saudi Arabia, not only benefitting citizens and residents, but making travel within the kingdom for tourists more straightforward, convenient and tailored to people’s needs.

The agreement enables passengers to pre-book up to 4 Reserve rides to and from seven train stations across six cities in Saudi Arabia via the SAR website and app when purchasing train tickets.

Building on their longstanding partnership, the first-of-its-kind service offers the Kingdom’s commuters and tourists greater access to seamless travel, Uber said.

The new service will be available to and from stations in Riyadh, Majmaah and Qassim on the North Train line, and for the East Train, Riyadh, Hofuf, Abqaiq and Dammam. Later, services will be activated for Hail, Jouf and Qurayyat.

This commitment to innovation and redefining life and mobility in Saudi Arabia is emblematic of the work being done to effect lasting change in the country — change that benefits people across the Kingdom and beyond, Uber says.

“We understand that initiating progress is a collective effort,” said Mohammad Aljuraish, General Manager, Uber Saudi Arabia. “We are determined to play our part in raising Saudi Arabia’s profile as a go-to destination for tourists and investors alike — in line with Vision 2030 — and believe partnerships, such as our collaborations with SAR, are essential to accomplishing the Kingdom’s long-term objectives.”

Increasingly, the country’s sweeping dunes, natural landscapes and awe-inspiring landmarks are enticing even the least adventurous of travellers to explore life and culture in cities such as Riyadh and Dammam.

From the architectural delights of Diriyah’s At-Turaif District — a Unesco World Heritage site — to the inviting retreats of resort cities like Jeddah, Saudi Arabia has so much to offer, making it a truly unique and transporting getaway.

With Vision 2030 and the Natural Tourism Strategy contributing to the country’s growing status on the regional — and global — stage as a leading tourist hub, the kingdom is primed to welcome even more visitors in the months and years ahead.

In developing a full, state-of-the-art ecosystem of mobility solutions, Uber is giving visitors from far and wide even more reasons to visit Saudi Arabia, which is fast becoming one of the world’s leading tourist destinations.

