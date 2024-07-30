7X, formerly Emirates Post Group, announced strong operational results for the first half (H1) of 2024, reflecting significant growth and achievements in the trade, transport, and logistics sectors.

Key highlights include a 12% year-on-year (YoY) increase in international outbound postal shipments and a 42% YoY growth in international inbound shipments through EMS and parcel delivery compared to the same period last year, according to a press release.

Domestic last-mile and courier shipments rose by 8.50% YoY.

The launch of EMX in February 2024 contributed to increased international inbound shipments and transshipment volumes.

Financial transactions grew by 38% YoY in H1-24, and the volume of printed financial and non-financial cards increased by 22% YoY.

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of 7X, said: “With the support of a strong operating network and forward-thinking business methodology, we have succeeded in achieving our targets amidst the ongoing challenges within our industries.”

“We are optimistic that the second half of the year will bring even more success, particularly with the new products and services to be launched by our subsidiaries with 7X’s support,” Alashram added.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).