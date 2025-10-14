Amazon Web Services (AWS), a leading global cloud provider, and Aramex, a leading global provider of logistics and transportation solutions, today announced a collaboration to modernise and transform Aramex's global IT infrastructure.

Starting in Australia with the successful migration of Oceania Data Center (DC) to AWS cloud, this milestone lays the groundwork for Aramex’s extensive global modernisation journey with AWS, a statement said.

In its digital transformation journey, Aramex is harnessing AWS's cloud-native capabilities to boost operational agility, resilience, and performance while ensuring seamless customer experiences. By strategically migrating key workloads to AWS cloud, Aramex is building a scalable, future-ready infrastructure that accelerates its digital evolution, advances sustainability goals, and establishes new benchmarks for IT modernization in the global logistics sector.

“Our collaboration with AWS is a foundation pillar of our global innovation and modernization strategy,” said Francoise Russo, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Aramex.

“By migrating our infrastructure to AWS, the world’s leading cloud provider, we are not just optimizing costs and enhancing security; we are building a more agile, scalable, and resilient foundation for our future of logistics. This move allows us to accelerate our digital transformation mission, harness the power of data, and deliver a superior and more reliable experience for our customers across the globe.”

Tanuja Randery, Vice President of AWS, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) added: “Logistics is an industry transforming at pace. Data and AI are enabling both efficiency and growth, and AWS is delighted to support a global leader like Aramex in its transformation.”

“By leveraging AWS’s world-leading cloud capabilities, Aramex can enhance its operational efficiency, strengthen security, and unlock new opportunities for innovation. We look forward to helping Aramex set a new standard for digital excellence in the global logistics industry”.

A roadmap to AI-fueled cloud imperative

As global AI spending grows faster than overall digital investments globally, according to IDC research, organisations are realising the importance of robust cloud infrastructure in powering their AI initiatives. In line with this industry-wide transformation, Aramex's successful migration to AWS cloud showcases the scale and sophistication of modern cloud adoption, the statement said.

The project encompassed the transfer of 88 Virtual Machines (VMs) - including 18 for databases and 70 for applications - from Aramex's Oceania DC. This comprehensive migration serves as a blueprint for future data center exits, featuring an advanced solution architecture that leverages AWS's disaster recovery services and identity management to meet rigorous security, reliability, and performance requirements.

The successful migration of Aramex's Oceania DC to AWS cloud demonstrates the power of cloud technology in revolutionizing logistics operations. By combining AWS's extensive cloud infrastructure with Aramex's logistics expertise, this collaboration creates a foundation for next-generation AI-driven logistics solutions that will enhance operational efficiency, elevate customer experiences, and advance sustainability goals, said the statement.

