ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster is ready to welcome GRIDSERVE, a provider of smart-connected electric vehicle charging networks, powered by clean energy generation. Announced during COP28, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and GRIDSERVE will work together with the shared ambition to accelerate the wider growth of the UAE’s electric vehicles (EV) sector.

GRIDSERVE is a technology player in the EV transition and delivers net-zero transport through its Sun-to-Wheel technology platform for EV charging networks, powered by solar energy and batteries.

The company is working with ADIO to leverage Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster to accelerate its ambition for delivering smart connected electric vehicle Partner Networks in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Centred in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi’s fully integrated SAVI cluster provides state-of-the-art facilities, services, and regulatory framework to enable the design, testing, and manufacturing of applications for transportation and mobility on air, land and sea, as well as to service other sectors such as logistics.

Badr Al Olama, Director-General of ADIO, said, “Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster encompasses the entire smart and autonomous mobility value chain, from the design and manufacture of vehicles to the generation, distribution and charging of the clean energy to power them. ADIO’s collaboration with GRIDSERVE adds further depth to SAVI and is an important step in building a next-generation network to power the future of mobility in the UAE and globally.”

Pioneering a shift towards sustainable mobility, the UAE has set an ambitious goal of transitioning half of its road vehicles to electric power by 2050. EV charging infrastructure is a key enabler of both this goal and the wider adoption of smart and autonomous vehicles.

Toddington Harper, CEO of GRIDSERVE, said, GRIDSERVE’s purpose is to deliver sustainable energy and move the needle on climate change. This relationship with ADIO is very exciting and has the potential to accelerate climate action and springboard GRIDSERVE’s activities in the region.

We look forward to working together and the opportunity to accelerate the delivery of smart and autonomous vehicle applications across Partner Network opportunities in the region, and globally.

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster builds on the strength of Abu Dhabi’s industrial base and supports the UAE’s target of half of all cars on the roads being electric by 2050. SAVI leverages Abu Dhabi’s unparalleled access to established air corridors, road infrastructure and global seaports. The cluster houses academia, test zones, R&D labs, testing and certification facilities, large-scale workshops, hangars, and manufacturing facilities, connected through Abu Dhabi’s global logistics network.