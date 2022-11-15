RIYADH — Emir of Riyadh Prince Faisal bin Bandar, inaugurated the operation of international passenger terminals No. 3 and 4 at King Khalid International Airport here on Monday.



Upon arrival at the venue, the Emir was received by Minister of Transport and Logistics and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, and GACA President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej.



Prince Faisal then toured the newly constructed terminals and their facilities, highlighting their advanced technical and technological appliances. Speaking on the occasion, the Emir said: “This is what we see before us tangible, which is the generous giving of this state to its children. Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman view these achievements with appreciation and consideration,” he said while noting the efforts of everyone and the need to continue joint work to accomplish the goal.



In his speech, Minister of Transport and Logistics Al-Jasser said that the opening of two terminals would contribute to supporting international travel, which coincides with the launch of the FIFA World Cup. “The growing prominence of Riyadh as a global hub would also contribute to the growth of the travel industry in addition to empowering the tourism and economic sector,” he said while pointing out that raising the capacity in the Kingdom’s airports and improving the passenger experience are the objectives of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.



For his part, GACA President Al-Duailej said that terminals 3 and 4 will be an important addition to the components of the airport and will support the total capacity of the airport to reach 13 million passengers annually. “This expansion is the beginning of further expansions and future developments for the airport of the capital city according to a comprehensive plan,” he said.



It is noteworthy that the two terminals were designed to operate in a flexible manner with the aim of improving the services provided to passengers and achieving the necessary flexibility to facilitate travel procedures. The number of travel gates at the airport reached 22 gates, supported by 95 counters dedicated to finalizing travelers’ procedures, and 12 self-service machines.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).